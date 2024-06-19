Joey Votto will suit up for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday as he continues to work his back on a rehab assignment.

Votto, a six-time MLB All-Star, appeared in two games in the Florida Complex League earlier this week. He will play first base and bat second for Dunedin.

This week's action has marked Votto's first time playing since spring training, when he hit a home run in his only at bat before injuring his ankle stepping on a bat in the dugout.

The 40-year-old native of Toronto signed with the Jays in March on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds in the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal. Prior to signing with Toronto, Votto had played his entire 17-year MLB career with Cincinnati.