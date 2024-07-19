Veteran Canadian slugger Joey Votto is inching towards making his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 40-year-old native of Toronto, who has missed the entire 2024 season after suffering an ankle injury in spring training, is slated to play his first game with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday night.

During his rehab process, Votto has appeared in 16 games with the Jays' Florida Complex League team as well as the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays, hitting .186 with one home run and eight RBIs over 53 plate appearances.

Votto had spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a minor league contract with the Jays in March. During his first at-bat of spring training, Votto smacked a home run before injuring his ankle when he stepped on a bat in the dugout.

A six-time MLB All-Star, Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Reds, the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal.

Votto has a career .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs over 2,056 games. He won the National League MVP in 2010.

The last-place Blue Jays begin their official second half of the season on Friday night when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to town. Toronto holds a 44-52 record, 14 games behind the AL East-leading Baltimore Oriole and 9.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.