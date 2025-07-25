The Toronto Blue Jays continued their red-hot post-All-Star break run on Thursday, defeating the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers 11-4. The Blue Jays (61-42) have now won six of seven games coming out of the Midsummer Classic, and have sole possession of first place in the American League, one game ahead of the Houston Astros (60-43).

Toronto vaulted to the top of AL East thanks to a pair of impressive series performances against the New York Yankees. A four-game sweep in late June, followed by taking two of three games this past week, has given the Jays a 4.5-game cushion over the Bronx Bombers for the division lead.

Manager John Schneider praised the team’s ability to put pressure on the Yankees' defence, resulting in New York committing seven errors over the past three games.

"There's still a ton of games left, but the guys have been playing well for a while. I'm really pleased with the way the guys have been going about this,” Schneider said on TSN Overdrive on Thursday. “I think we did a really good job against their starters in this past series and in the four-gamer a couple of weeks ago. We did a really good job putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defence. When you put the ball in play, good things happen."

A big part of the pressure on the Yankees' defence stemmed from the Blue Jays’ aggressiveness at the plate and on the basepaths. Schneider specifically pointed out instances when George Springer and Davis Schneider forced the issue by taking an extra base on a base hit, leading to extra runs scored. The Jays' manager says that the aggressive mentality has permeated throughout the clubhouse and has made his team extremely tough to play against.

“I want these guys to be aggressive. We've been playing that way for a while. We have the personalities and talent to do that. That's kind of the way we're built. These guys aren't taking anything for granted,” said Schneider. “When you have the talent and ability to do it, you get the effort, attention to detail and the anticipation that's so fun to watch. It gets contagious, guys are flying down the line on ground balls. That's how we play. That's how we want to be known. We want other teams to know this is what the effort and aggressiveness is going to be.”

The makeup of the Blue Jays’ roster, managerial staff, and front office was in question heading into the season following last year’s disappointing last-place finish.

Given a chance to come back with much of the same roster and aiming for internal improvements, Schneider says the entire clubhouse bought into a new mentality of accountability and selflessness.

"After last year, guys were pissed. It was a tough year, but you have to learn from it. We've changed some things that we do, and it's been working,” said Schneider. “Guys understand their roles and what the coaches are asking of them. They're holding each other accountable, too. When you're focused on, 'What do I need to do to help my team win today?' usually good things happen – individually and for the team.”

Schneider praised shortstop Bo Bichette for his willingness to move out of the leadoff spot and superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for being an integral part of the rejuvenated team culture, despite the lack of power he's shown this season.

"Moving Bo from the one to the four spot is where we took off a little bit," said Schneider. "And him saying, 'Absolutely, let's do whatever we can for the team.' It goes back to them doing what they're good at and doing what we're asking them to do.

“We need him to be the player that he is. We just need him to be a part of this team,” Schneider said of Guerrero, who has 13 home runs through 101 games after reaching the 30-homer plateau for the third time in his career last season.

“The power is going to come, but he's been so integral to what we've been doing from a culture and performance standpoint, and we just don't want him to put pressure on himself. He very well may hit 40 by the end of the season, but what he's doing now to help us win every single night is what we're looking for.”

Toronto will continue their eight-game road trip tonight in Detroit where they face the Tigers in the second of a four-game series before heading to Baltimore for a four-game series against the Orioles.