ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a looping fly ball that dropped between two fielders in shallow left field, scoring Wyatt Langford from first base, and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday night for a sweep.

Heim sliced the fly ball with two outs in the seventh inning off rookie Jack Perkins (0-1), with shortstop Jacob Wilson calling for it as he drifted out. Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom, who entered the game in the sixth as a pinch-hitter, converged on Wilson. As they came together, Wilson dropped his head and arms as the ball dropped behind him.

Jon Gray (1-0) allowed one hit over two innings in relief of Patrick Corbin to win after being activated earlier today for the first time this season. Gray broke his arm March 15, resulting in Texas signing Corbin three days later.

Robert Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save in 11 opportunities.

Corey Seager gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the third inning by hitting a 3-2 fastball to dead center for his 15th home run.

The Athletics tied it in the sixth on Nick Kurtz’s double into right field after Brent Rooker hit a two-out single, ending an 0-for-15 slump.

Seager extended his on-base streak to 24 games, the longest active streak in the AL.

Key moment

Heim’s bloop double, with him looking disgusted as he trotted toward first base.

Key stat

Texas' pitchers have allowed two runs or fewer in seven consecutive games to tie the franchise record set in September 1983.

Up next

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58) was set to make his first start following the All-Star break on Friday at home against Atlanta LHP Joey Wentz (2-1, 5.71). Athletics RHP Luis Severino (3-11, 5-10) will open a weekend series at Houston on Friday.

