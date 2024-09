TORONTO — Recent call-up Jonatan Clase was given an opportunity to lead off for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old outfielder took full advantage in a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox that ended a five-game losing streak.

Clase reached base four times and hit his first career home run to help the Blue Jays avoid a three-game sweep.

"I thought he controlled the zone really well," said Toronto manager John Schneider. "He displayed everything that we had heard and seen from him: power and speed."

Kevin Gausman threw six strong innings and Alejandro Kirk drove in three runs for the Blue Jays (74-85). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two of Toronto's 11 hits.

Clase was acquired from Seattle last July in the deadline deal that saw reliever Yimi Garcia go to the Mariners. He was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo last week.

"I know I can do different things for my team but my main goal is just trying to get on base," Clase said via interpreter Hector Lebron. "If I can get on base, I can help my team a lot."

Gausman (14-11) allowed four hits and one earned run for his third straight victory. Brendon Little, Erik Swanson and Chad Green threw a scoreless frame apiece.

Jarren Duran had two hits and scored the lone run for the Red Sox (80-79). The loss eliminated Boston from post-season contention.

"I’m proud of what this clubhouse was able to do and what we accomplished," Duran said. "It’s a good building block for the next year and I’m really proud of this team."

Richard Fitts (0-1) made his fourth career start for Boston. He did not give up an earned run in his first three starts, settling for no-decisions despite pitching at least five innings in each appearance.

Toronto nearly ended his streak in the first inning. Clase singled and reached third after a sacrifice bunt and a groundout but Kirk lined out to end the threat.

The Blue Jays got to Fitts in the fourth when Guerrero doubled and came around on a Kirk double. Kirk moved to third base on a groundout and scored when Ernie Clement stroked a single through the left side of the infield.

In the fifth inning, Nathan Lukes dropped his second sacrifice bunt of the game to move Tyler Heineman to third and Clase to second base.

Kirk drove in both runners by smacking a ball off the wall near the right-field corner. The slow-footed catcher was thrown out at second base to end the inning after both runners had crossed the plate.

Kirk's 17-game hitting streak is a career high and the longest active streak in the American League.

Gausman threw five shutout frames before Boston tallied in the sixth. Duran hit a leadoff double and scored when Triston Casas lined a single to right field.

Fitts allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out two over five innings. Gausman fanned three batters and issued three walks.

Clase hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning off Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski. Guerrero had a bloop single later in the frame to leave him three away of the 200-hit plateau for the season.

The Rogers Centre roof opened shortly before first pitch. Announced attendance was 27,694 and the game took two hours 31 minutes to play.

BICHETTE UPDATE

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his fractured right middle finger.

He suffered the season-ending injury last week while taking grounders during infield practice.

Schneider said a pin would be used to help address a "little displacement" in Bichette's finger. A recovery timeline wasn't provided but Bichette is expected to be ready for spring training.

COACHING SHUFFLE

Blue Jays field coordinator Gil Kim served as first-base coach for the series finale against the Red Sox.

Regular first-base coach Mark Budzinski moved across the diamond to fill in for third-base coach Carlos Febles, who underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays have an off-day Thursday before kicking off their final series of the season on Friday against the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Red Sox will return home to prepare for Friday's opener of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

