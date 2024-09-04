CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India led off Cincinnati's nine-run first inning with a 436-foot homer and the Reds cruised to their second straight victory over the Houston Astros, 12-5 on Wednesday night.

The Reds went to work right away against Spencer Arrighetti (7-12), with India hitting his 11th career lead-off homer and the first since July 12.

Elly De La Cruz had a double and a single in the first, two RBIs and his major league-leading 62nd stolen base. Tyler Stephenson and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs during the outburst.

Arrighetti didn't get out of the first, allowing six hits and walking three.

“I thought they were on all his pitches. They just were not fooled," Astros manager Joe Espada said. “They took some really good swings on him. That’s one you want to put behind quickly and get ready for your next one.”

Reds starter Nick Martinez (7-6) pitched into the sixth, allowing four runs and six hits. He threw a season-high 107 pitches and struck out seven.

"I was gassed", he said.

Brent Suter went the final 3 1/3, allowing a run and three hits with six strikeouts for his first save and just the second of his career.

“I think I got my first one in ‘21. It’s cool,” Suter said. “I was feeling good. I had the slider, the changeup and both fastballs. It was all kind of working today.”

The Reds won their third in a row and, after a 5-3 win over Houston in the first game Monday night, secured a series win for the first time since taking two of three from the Blue Jays Aug. 19-21.

De La Cruz was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Stephenson had two hits and three batted in.

“It felt really good. We started the game in a good way,” De La Cruz said.

Jon Singleton hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh for the Astros.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: INF Kyle Tucker (leg) ran the bases before the game and took live batting practice. “He’s really, really close,” manager Joe Espada said. “It will be the next few days.”

Reds: It's looking less likely that INF Matt McLain will make it back this season as doctors try to get to the bottom of soreness in his side. He sustained a shoulder injury in spring training.

UP NEXT

Reds rookie right-hander Rhett Lowder (0-1, 2.25 ERA), who made his major league debut last Friday, was set to face Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.55) on Thursday in the finale of the three-game interleague series.

