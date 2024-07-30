BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered in the fourth inning and added an RBI double during Seattle’s five-run fifth, Dylan Moore drove in three with a bases-loaded single in the sixth, and the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 10-6 on Tuesday night.

The eight-run outburst midway through the game helped Seattle win for the fourth time in five games as the Mariners capitalized on some defensive gaffes that had Boston fans booing.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (9-10) pitched six innings, holding Boston to three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer for Boston in the third. The Red Sox added three more runs in the seventh, but could not complete a comeback from the 10-3 deficit.

The Red Sox made three errors, including two in the fifth, when the Mariners chased starter James Paxton (8-3), and another in the sixth. Paxton, picked up by Boston in a trade last week with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and struck out five.

The Mariners had 11 at-bats in the fifth. A throwing error by first baseman Dominic Smith followed by a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Seattle. Shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela pulled Smith off the bag and allowed Randy Arozarena to reach on a fielder’s choice — after a successful challenge by the Mariners overturned the original call.

Justin Turner drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Polanco drew a walk and then Moore hit a double off reliever Zack Kelly off of the Green Monster to clear the bases for three more runs.

Reliever Yohan Ramírez allowed a run to score on a wild pitch in the sixth, then Ramírez hit Mitch Garver. Garver stole second and when Boston catcher Connor Wong’s throw bounced into center field Polanco scored.

Turner made his debut for the Mariners one day after Seattle acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Turner, who spent last season with the Red Sox, drove in a pair of runs and Arozarena, who just joined Seattle over the weekend after a trade with Tampa Bay, also drove in a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM`

Red Sox: SS Ceddanne Rafaela spent a few minutes with trainers after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth. He remained in the game.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (8-7, 5.37 ERA) tries to help the Mariners clinch the series with a start Wednesday night against RHP Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27) for the Red Sox.



