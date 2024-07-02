ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit back-to-back homers to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Heliot Ramos also went deep as San Francisco won for the sixth time in eight games. Mike Yastrzemski went 2 for 2 in his return from a strained left oblique.

Hayden Birdsong (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league win. The right-hander struck out five and walked two in his second major league start.

Camilo Doval earned his 15th save with a perfect ninth inning.

Austin Riley and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers off Birdsong in the second. Ozzie Albies added an RBI single for the Braves in the eighth.

San Francisco trailed 2-0 before Soler and Wade connected in the fifth against Reynaldo López. It was Soler’s 10th homer of the season and No. 3 for Wade.

The Giants pushed across another run in the sixth. Michael Conforto hit a leadoff double against Dylan Lee (2-2) and advanced on Brett Wisely’s sacrifice. Riley then misplayed Luis Matos’ pinch-hit grounder to third for an error, allowing Conforto to score.

Nick Ahmed drove in Wisely with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but Albies responded with an RBI single.

Ramos got the Giants an insurance run when he hit a drive to right against Jesse Chavez in the ninth for his 11th homer.

López, who leads the majors with a 1.83 ERA, permitted four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Riley and Murphy went deep with one out in the second. Adam Duvall nearly added a third consecutive homer, but he had to settle for a double when his drive hit high off the wall in center.

Birdsong managed to get out of the inning from there with a couple of flyouts.

Atlanta center fielder Jarred Kelenic saved a pair of runs in the third inning with a stellar running grab of a deep line drive by Matt Chapman with two outs.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (10-3, 2.79 ERA) will start Game 2 of the three-game series against Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (4-4, 3.36 ERA) on Wednesday.

