HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered twice and drove in a season-high four runs and Jeremy Peña tripled for his 500th career hit to help the Houston Astros to a 9-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

It was tied with two outs in the fourth when Jake Meyers singled off George Kirby (0-1) before Cam Smith walked. Mauricio Dubón’s single on a grounder to right field scored Meyers to put Houston on top 3-2.

Peña then sent two more home with his triple off the wall in left-center to make it 5-2 and chase Kirby.

Altuve’s solo shot came with no outs in the fifth to push the lead to 6-2. He connected again with one on and two outs in the sixth to make it 8-2 and give him his 12th career multihomer game.

Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. allowed five hits and two runs with a season-high eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings in his longest start this season. Shawn Dubin (1-0) got the last two outs of the fifth for the win.

Kirby allowed six hits and five runs with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in his season debut after sitting out with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Seattle played without Julio Rodríguez after the center fielder was scratched from the lineup about 30 minutes before the first pitch. Manager Dan Wilson said Rodríguez had back tightness and is day to day with the issue.

Dylan Moore homered and Rowdy Tellez had two hits and an RBI on a night the AL West-leading Mariners went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Tellez gave the Mariners an early lead with an RBI single with two outs in the first. Seattle made it 2-0 when Moore homered to open the second inning.

Altuve hit a sacrifice fly to tie it in Houston’s two-run second.

Key moment

Peña’s triple in the fourth padded the Astros' lead and ended Kirby’s night.

Key stat

Peña is the fifth player in franchise history to reach 500 hits while playing shortstop, joining Roger Metzger (839), Carlos Correa (778), Craig Reynolds (767) and Adam Everett (530).

Up next

Houston RHP Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.85 ERA) opposes RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 6.21) when the series continues Friday night.

