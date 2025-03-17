Jose Berrios is getting the ball for the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day.

Manager John Schneider announced Berrios would get the start to kick off the 2025 regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. It will be his second straight Opening Day nod.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will follow Berrios in the Toronto starting-five, according to Schneider, who added the rest of the rotation has yet to be determined.

The 30-year-old has been impressive this spring, pitching to a 2.35 ERA in four starts with 13 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.

He was effective in 32 starts during the 2024 season, going 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA in 192.1 innings pitched.

Berrios is heading into his fourth full season as a Blue Jay after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins during the 2021 trade deadline. He struggled in 2022 but has put up two solid seasons since and owns a 4.07 ERA in his time as a Jay.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native is about to enter his 10th MLB season after debuting with the Twins in April of 2016.