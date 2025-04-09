TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — José Caballero slugged his first career grand slam and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Caballero gave the Rays a 4-0 lead in the first inning before the Angels hit solo homers in the second, fourth and fifth to cut the margin to one. Yandy Díaz added a solo homer in the seventh for a two-run cushion before Los Angeles' Kyren Paris hit his second solo shot of the game in the eighth.

All six homers went to right field where down the line it is just 315 feet at George Steinbrenner Field, the Rays' home while Tropicana Field undergoes repairs from hurricane damage last fall. Caballero's homer — his first of the season — traveled 327 feet as did Díaz's drive, also his first.

Paris' homers were his fourth and fifth of the season. Jorge Soler hit his third and Taylor Ward his first.

Ryan Pepiot (1-1) went five innings and gave up three solo homers. Pete Fairbanks was the fourth Rays reliever and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) pitched six innings and gave up four runs.

Díaz and Curtis Mead each had a pair of hits for Tampa Bay. Nolan Schanuel had two hits for Los Angeles.

Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada left the game with right thumb soreness.

Key moment

Fairbanks got the first two outs in the ninth before walking Schanuel. Mike Trout fouled out to end the game.

Key stat

Caballero’s first slam came in his 688th at-bat in his third major league season.

Up next

The teams conclude their series Thursday with Jose Soriano (1-1, 3.65 ERA) scheduled to pitch for the Angels against Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb