SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jose Iglesias hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th to break a scoreless tie, scoring automatic runner Jake Cronenworth as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Monday night.

Tyler Wade's sacrifice bunt started the inning against Ryan Walker (1-3).

Robert Suarez (1-1) gave up Patrick Bailey's leadoff single in the ninth but got out of it unscathed and finished for the win.

Logan Webb struck out seven and didn't walk a batter over eight scoreless innings and outdueled Stephen Kolek for much of the game but didn't have a win to show for it as San Francisco squandered scoring chances.

Jeremiah Estrada entered for San Diego with a runner aboard and two outs in the seventh then walked Tyler Fitzgerald. After a mound visit, Heliot Ramos walked to load the bases but Jung Hoo Lee struck out on three pitches.

Kolek pitched into the sixth in his sixth major league start. He retired pinch-hitter Jerar Encarnacion on an inning-ending groundout after Encarnacion came off the 60-day injured list earlier Monday following a hand fracture in spring training that required surgery.

Manny Machado went hitless for only the seventh time in his last 28 games for the Padres, who are in a stretch playing 26 games in 27 days through June 25 — all of those games against the NL West.

Key moment

Webb and catcher Patrick Bailey turned an inning-ending double play in the second when Wade struck out swinging and Bailey fired to shortstop Willy Adames to catch Jake Cronenworth trying to steal second.

The Giants then missed an opportunity grounding into a double play to end the bottom half, and did so again in the third.

Key stat

Both starters hit batters with pitches in the first three innings, including Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores grimacing and letting out a groan as he took a hard inside pitch off his left elbow in the third. Flores was visibly upset and Padres catcher Elias Díaz tried to defuse the situation as Flores made his way toward first.

Up next

RHP Ryan Bergert (1-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches the second game for San Diego opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.54).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB