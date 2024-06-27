PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Miranda hit an early three-run double, Simeon Woods Richardson pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Miranda hit the first of two doubles in the second inning off Ryne Nelson (5-6) and the Twins piled on from there.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer, Trevor Lamach doubled twice and one of baseball’s best offenses banged out 14 hits, including eight for extra bases to bounce back from a 5-4 loss in the series opener.

“It was a really good offensive day,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Every segment of the lineup was productive, had hard hit balls. We really brought some of the ideas that we talked about before the game into the game and it came together nicely."

It was more than enough for Woods Richardson (3-1), who allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four with two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two RBIs for Arizona, which had four hits.

“We couldn't seem to get out of the gate today in many different ways,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It happens in baseball. Their pitcher was mixing speeds, had a good changeup, some secondary stuff and good life on his fastball, kept us in check.”

Woods Richardson kept the Diamondbacks off balance until giving up Gurriel's run-scoring triple in the fourth inning and Christian Walker chased him with a one-out double off the centerfield wall in the sixth. Ketel Marte then scored on a wild pitch by Josh Staumont — his first pitch of the game — and Gurriel pulled Arizona within 8-3 with a sacrifice fly.

“When the hitters doing their job, it kind of gives you peace of mind and ease on your job and just go out there and go pitch,” Woods Richardson said.

Nelson was sharp his previous two starts, winning both while allowing three earned runs in 13 innings.

Miranda drove in that many with one swing in the second inning, hitting a ball to the wall in left-center to put the Twins up 3-0. Nelson gave up a sacrifice fly to Byron Buxton in the third inning, then consecutive run-scoring doubles to Lamach and Carlos Correa in the fourth that put the Twins up 6-0.

Nelson allowed six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two hit batters.

“Nelly just never got into a rhythm,” Lovullo said. “They jumped on him early with those three runs, he was making mistakes and they were ready to hit. This is a team where you've got to be spot on in a lot of ways and today we weren't.”

UP NEXT

RHP David Festa, Minnesota's top pitching prospect, will pitch Thursday's series finale after RHP Chris Paddack went on the injured list with right arm fatigue. LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4, 5.71 ERA) pitches for Arizona.

