CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Minnesota's five-run sixth inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season.

Ryan Jeffers and Ty France each had two hits for Minnesota, and Harrison Bader added a three-run homer in the ninth.

The Twins trailed 3-0 before rallying with two outs in the sixth. Jeffers and France greeted Penn Murfee (0-1) with RBI singles. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch before Edouard Julien singled in Jeffers.

Miranda then made it 5-3 when he drove France and Castro with a bloop single to right.

White Sox right-hander Shane Smith allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut. He struck out three and walked four.

Chicago's starting pitchers worked 23 innings without allowing an earned run over the team's first four games.

Brooks Baldwin drove in two runs for the White Sox, and Nick Maton connected for his second homer of the season.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson struck out five while pitching four innings of two-run ball. Louis Varland (1-0) got the win.

Key moment

The Twins had little success against Smith before Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach worked two-out walks to ignite the rally in the sixth.

Key stat

The Twins scored a total of six runs in their first four games.

Up next

Minnesota’s Pablo López opposes Sean Burke in the series finale Wednesday.

