PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jose Soriano limited Philadelphia to two runs in seven innings, Taylor Ward had a three-run double and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Phillies 8-2 on Sunday for a series victory.

Soriano (7-7) allowed six hits and struck out five. He was touched for a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Rafael Marchan, and the Phillies mustered little else until Otto Kemp’s two-out home run in the sixth.

The Angels scored five runs in the second against Ranger Suarez (7-4), who allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Zach Neto singled in a run in the second, and Ward followed with his three-run double. LaMonte Wade Jr. homered in the sixth. He replaced Nolan Schanuel in the first after Schanuel was hit in the wrist by a pitch.

Key moment

With a run in and the bases loaded in the second, Mike Trout worked a full count against Suarez. The next pitch looked borderline, and plate ump Steven Jaschinski called it a ball. That forced in a second Angels run to Suarez’s chagrin. He was really unhappy after the Angels’ next hitter, Ward, cleared the bases.

Key stat

The Phillies’ Kemp, replacing injured Alec Bohm at third base, committed two errors. That’s three errors in six starts at third for Kemp, who has split another 24 games between first base and left field with only one error.

Up next

The Angels take on the New York Mets in a three-game series beginning Monday night, with Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA) set to oppose the Mets’ Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39). The Phillies host Boston for three beginning Monday night, with Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.36) facing the Red Sox's Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.12).

___

