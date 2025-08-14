WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Tena hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning, Paul DeJong homered for the third time in five games and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Thursday night.

DeJong walked leading off the seventh against Jesus Luzardo (11-6). Riley Adams doubled, Daylen Lile walked and, with one out, Tena singled past the drawn-in infield against Orion Kerkering to put Washington ahead 3-2.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1) struck out Kyle Schwarber with a runner on to end the seventh and got his first major league win. Rookie Cole Henry worked the ninth and fanned Trea Turner with a runner on third to secure his first career save.

Turner had three infield hits for the National League East-leading Phillies, who have lost three straight while scoring three runs. Philadelphia left eight men on base.

Luzardo allowed three runs on four hits in six-plus innings.

The Phillies didn't arrive in Washington until early Thursday afternoon after maintenance issues necessitated a change in planes and an overnight stay in Cincinnati after Wednesday night’s game.

DeJong homered on the first pitch he saw from Luzardo in the fourth to tie it at 1-all.

Turner singled with two outs in the fifth and scored on Schwarber's double off the wall in center.

Washington starter Brad Lord allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings. Since returning to the rotation on July 22, Lord has a 2.77 ERA and Washington is 4-1 in his starts.

Key moment

Tena hit a hard grounder the opposite way on a 3-1 fastball and got it past the diving Turner at shortstop.

Key stat

DeJong has hit safely in five straight, going 9 for 21 (.429) with three homers and seven RBIs.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) opposes Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09) on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb