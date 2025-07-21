WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell homered and doubled, Daylen Lile hit a three-run triple and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Monday night with their biggest offensive output since July 3.

They have won three of their last 13 games.

Lile cleared the bases in a four-run first and Bell hit a second-deck solo homer, his 12th, in a three-run third to lead 7-0.

The Nationals collected 15 hits, six for extra-bases including James Wood with two doubles. Brady House and Jacob Young had three hits each.

The Reds strung together four straight RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning, knocking out Nationals starter Jake Irvin. Andrew Chafin (1-0), the fourth of seven Nationals pitchers, got the win with a hitless six inning.

Reds starter Brady Singer (7-8) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on five hits and two walks. Six Reds relievers added six more walks and 10 hits.

Noelvi Marte and Gavin Lux had two hits and two RBIs each for the Reds.

Key moment

The first five Nationals reached base in the opening inning before Lile hit his bases-clearing triple into the right-field corner.

Key stat

The Reds had not allowed more than four runs in each of their previous eight games (17 runs total) but a four-run first then a three-run third by Washington erased that streak.

Up next

Reds RHP Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19) will face Nationals RHP Brad Lord (2-5, 3.46) on Tuesday night.

