MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell homered for the fourth time in three games, Mitchell Parker threw 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Rookie Daylen Lile also went deep while CJ Abrams and James Wood doubled and singled each for the Nationals.

Parker (8-15) retired 14 straight after allowing Joey Wiemer’s solo homer in the second. The left-hander allowed four hits, struck out two and walked two.

After losing five of their first six against the Marlins this season, the Nationals have won five straight against their NL East opponent.

Washington built a 7-1 lead before the Marlins rallied on Agustín Ramírez’s RBI single in the eighth and rookie Victor Mesa Jr.’s two-run double in the ninth that made it 7-4. After Jose A. Ferrer allowed Xavier Edwards’ RBI infield single that scored Mesa, he retired Ramírez on a groundout for his eighth save.

The Nationals struck quickly against Miami starter Adam Mazur on Bell’s three-run homer in the first. Bell drove Mazur’s slider into the upper deck seats in right for his 20th home run.

Bell homered twice in Monday’s 15-7 series opening win and also went deep when Washington beat the Chicago Cubs to close their series Sunday.

Mazur (0-3) gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

After Ramírez’s two-out RBI single in the eighth, Washington reliever P.J. Poulin struck out Jakob Marsee with the bases loaded to end Miami’s threat.

Key stat

Bell has seven homers and 18 RBIs in his last 26 games.

Up next

RHP Jake Irvin (8-11, 5.71 ERA) will start for the Nationals on Wednesday while the Marlins will go with Eury Pérez (6-5, 4.66).

___

