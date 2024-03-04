"The Bringer of Rain" is hanging them up.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player with the Toronto Blue Jays, announced his retirement on Sean Casey's The Mayor's Office podcast on Monday.

"There was a time at the end of the [2023] season where I really felt good about where I was at," Donaldson said. "I wanted to try to give it one more go, but being home with the family, getting married...today is a sad, but also happy day for me where I am announcing my retirement from the game I've dedicated my entire life around."

Donaldson played 13 years in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland, Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics.

A three-time All-Star, Donaldson won his MVP in a season where he batted .297 with a league-leading 122 runs, 41 home runs, a league-best 124 runs batted in and a .939 OPS.

For his career, the Pensacola, FL native hit .261 with 279 HR, 816 RBI and an .847 OPS.