ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Mason Miller in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Sunday.

The Rangers won in walk-off fashion for the second game in a row, and the fifth time in their six home wins since Aug. 5.

“They keep fighting, so that's what I have to say about them,” said Bruce Bochy, who matched Bucky Harris for eighth on the manager wins list with No. 2,158. “You get down two there (in) extra innings, you’ve got your hands full with one of the best closers in the game.”

Miller (1-2), the winning pitcher for the American League in the All-Star Game in Texas this summer, worked a scoreless ninth and got the first two outs in the 10th before Adolis García hit a 2-2 slider for an RBI single and Wyatt Langford walked after fouling off four pitches. Jung then drove a 101.7 mph fastball the opposite way and just inside the right-field pole for his fifth homer.

Jung, in only his 28th game since missing 102 because of a fractured right wrist, wasn't sure the ball was gone until it landed just a couple rows deep.

“It's a positive thing, it puts things in the right direction,” said Jung, who still lamented missing an RBI chance earlier in the game. “I went out there and started over-swinging again, felt like I just fixed that the other day. So being able to not lunge at 100 (mph) and be able to turn it around is big for me.”

Oakland had gone ahead in the 10th against Matt Festa (3-1), who struck out his first two batters before Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Zack Gelof followed with a double.

Miller, who hadn't pitched since Wednesday, threw 34 pitches in his 1 2/3 innings.

“That last at-bat of the game is a fastball up and in. Jung got the barrel to it and it goes out to right field," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. “So, you know, a tough way to lose. But we had the right guy on the mound and it just didn't go our way today.”

Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker each had four hits for the A's (59-78), who had runners at first and third in the ninth before Shea Langeliers grounded into an inning-ending double play. Oakland had 16 hits and left 11 runners on base.

Corey Seager hit a one-out double in the first for Texas (65-72) and scored on a double by García, who entered in a 6-for-40 slide over his previous 11 games. García added another double leading off the sixth, when the Rangers loaded the bases without scoring.

ROSTER ADDS

With MLB rosters expanding by two to 28 on Sunday, the A's recalled INF Tristan Gray from Triple-A Las Vegas and added Janson Junk, whom they got on a waiver claim from Houston on Saturday. Texas recalled RHP Owen White and INF Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) struck out five of the 10 batters he faced while throwing 30 of 43 pitches for strikes over 2 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock. He walked one and allowed a single. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Saturday, likely for Double-A Frisco. If all goes well, he could be set to rejoin the Rangers and pitch in the majors for the first time since April 28, 2023.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA), who is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in his last four starts, is scheduled to pitch in their homestand opener against Seattle on Monday.

Rangers: Stay at home for a series opener Monday night against MLB home run leader Aaron Judge and the Yankees. Rookie RHP Jack Leiter likely will start for Texas. Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA) is New York's scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb