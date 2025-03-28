TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's Josh Lowe left Friday's opener against Colorado in the fifth inning after hurting his right oblique, which caused him to twice go on the injured list last season.

Lowe immediately limped when he singled up the middle off Kyle Freeland for the Rays' second hit. He was replaced by José Caballero.

Tampa Bay said he had right oblique discomfort.

Lowe, 27, hit .241 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 106 games last season. The left fielder was slowed by left hip inflammation during spring training in 2024, then strained his right oblique and didn't make his season debut until May 6.

He was sidelined by the oblique again between May 22 and June 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb