BOSTON (AP) — Josh Lowe hit an RBI double and came around to score what would be the winning run in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Friday night.

Right-hander Taj Bradley (8-11) got the win, going six scoreless innings while giving up three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts and a hit batter.

Lowe’s double broke a scoreless tie and scored Jonathan Aranda, who drew a one-out walk off Boston starter Nick Pivetta (6-12) before Jonny DeLuca’s single. DeLuca was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on Lowe’s hit, driving Pivetta from the game, with left-hander Zach Penrod entering.

Pivetta went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits, a walk and six strikeouts.

Penrod allowed all three batters he faced to reach base. He walked Richie Palacios, hit Jose Caballero with a pitch and walked pinch hitter Christopher Morel to score Lowe.

Penrod was relieved by right-hander Luis Guerrero, who ended the threat by inducing a ground out from lead-off hitter Yandy Diaz.

Boston answered back in the bottom of the inning, with Rays left-hander Colin Poche on the mound. After Masataka Yoshida flied out, Vaughn Grissom singled, took second on a wild pitch and then advanced to third on pinch hitter Romy Gonzalez’s single. Nick Sogard’s sacrifice fly scored Grissom.

No. 9 hitter Ceddanne Rafaela reached on a fielding error by third baseman Junior Caminero, but Jarren Duran’s fly out ended the inning.

Edwin Uceta pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Tyler O’Neill was not in the starting lineup on Friday. While he is not on the injured list, he has missed time recently with a back injury. It is not known if Friday’s absence is related to that injury.

UP NEXT

RHP Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox Saturday afternoon, opposed by Tampa Bay RHP Shane Baez (3-3, 3.07).

