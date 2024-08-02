CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Hedges had two RBIs and the MLB-leading Cleveland Guardians scored eight consecutive runs in beating the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

The Guardians own the best record in baseball at 67-42 and lead the American League Central by six games over the Kansas City Royals. They have won the first two games of the series by an 18-7 margin over the Orioles, who fell behind the Yankees in the AL East.

“It seemed like we just kept the line moving and kept tacking on (runs),” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “Guys weren’t trying to do too much and they ran the bases really well. It seems like we’re running with our heads up and doing a great job.”

No one moreso than Hedges, who scored from second base on José Ramírez’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning when Steven Kwan was caught in a rundown, but made his way back to first. Brayan Rocchio initially came home on the play that put Cleveland up 8-1.

“I know I’m not necessarily the guy that’s bringing us wins from baserunning, so anytime I’m doing something like that, it’s pretty exciting for the boys,” said Hedges, a 31-year-old catcher. “When you get back in the dugout, it’s pretty cool.”

Cade Smith (6-1) retired all five batters he faced for the victory. Carlos Carrasco started, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing one run on one hit for the Guardians, who also have the best home record in the majors at 35-15.

“The fans’ support, it has been unbelievable, man,” Carrasco said. “Even here and the road, everywhere.”

Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday each had RBI singles in a three-run seventh for Baltimore. Cowser extended his hitting streak to 15 games and fellow rookie Holliday had his first two-hit performance.

Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo, one of the top prospects in baseball, went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run in his debut. The 22-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Friday to fill in for the injured Jordan Westburg.

“Just an unreal experience,” Mayo said. “I’m glad it’s over, getting the first one out of the way, so tomorrow will be a normal day.”

Dean Kremer (4-8) gave up four runs in five innings. Gregory Soto followed and allowed four runs while recording one out in his first appearance since being acquired from Philadelphia.

Rocchio drew a bases-loaded walk off Kremer and Kwan did the same against Soto. Lane Thomas walked in the eighth to reach base for the 28th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the majors.

Mayo batted .301 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs in 77 games with the Tides, leading the International League with a .586 slugging percentage. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) will not make his scheduled start Saturday and Vogt said he won’t have his status updated until later in the weekend.

Orioles RHP Zach Eflin (6-7, 4.11 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (0-0, 8.10 ERA) in the third game of the series. Eflin was acquired from Tampa Bay on July 26 and won his initial start with Baltimore over the Blue Jays.

