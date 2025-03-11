DUNEDIN - Josh Rivera hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in spring training action on Tuesday.

Rivera's RBI capped three unanswered runs by Toronto, which has won four straight in Grapefruit League play.

Bo Bichette put the Jays on the board in the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Myles Straw, and Daulton Varsho homered to centre field in the seventh to tie the game.

Jose Miranda's two-run homer for Minnesota opened the scoring in the top of the sixth inning.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out four batters in 4 2/3 innings as Toronto's starter. Minnesota starter Andrew Morris surrendered one hit and struck out three in three innings.

The Jays next host the Baltimore Orioles in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.