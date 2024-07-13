BALTIMORE (AP) — Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning — both over 425 feet — and the New York Yankees routed Baltimore 6-1 on Saturday to become the first AL East team since April 2023 to win a series against the Orioles.

Baltimore had been 16-0-6 in its last 22 series within the division, but New York (58-39) has taken the first two games of this one at Camden Yards. The Orioles (57-38) still hold the division lead by percentage points, but the winner of Sunday's series finale will have first place heading into the All-Star break.

New York had been winless in eight series, losing seven, since taking three of four at Kansas City from June 10-13 — the last time the Yankees had won consecutive games.

Austin Wells hit a three-run homer in the first inning, giving New York a 4-0 lead.

“For us to get that first run early and then for him to have a great at-bat against a tough pitcher and get the one mistake and let it leave the ballpark,” Judge said. “That was big time for not only us, but for (Luis) Gil on the mound, to go out there with some confidence.”

Soto's 426-foot solo shot in the fifth made it 5-1, and Judge followed with a 431-foot drive to center field. It was his 34th homer of the season, the most before the All-Star break by a Yankees player.

Roger Maris hit 33 during his record-setting 61-homer year in 1961, matched by Judge when he set an AL record with 62 two years ago.

Soto and Judge hit the Yankees' only other consecutive homers this year, on May 24 against San Diego's Yu Darvish.

Baltimore has lost five straight, scoring only four runs in that span.

Gil (10-5) yielded a run and five hits in six innings, rebounding nicely after he failed to make it through the second inning against Baltimore last month. He had lost his previous four starts.

Gil through a season-high 39% sliders, and the Orioles went 2 for 14 against it with five strikeouts and a walk.

“It was a little bit of a grind for him, which just speaks to how good he can be even when he's not perfect," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Six innings, holding that team down to a run.”

Grayson Rodriguez (11-4) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings.

Judge reached base in his first eight times up in this series. He homered and walked four times Friday night, then began Saturday's game with a walk, a double and a homer.

There was no apparent hostility between the teams, a day after Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a pitch and the benches cleared.

The Yankees were the previous AL East team to win a series against Baltimore. They took two of three at Camden Yards from April 7-9, 2023.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: New York put C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL with a left quadriceps strain.

Orioles: Kjerstad was initially in the starting lineup, but Baltimore scratched him and put him on the seven-day concussion injured list.

UP NEXT

Carlos Rodón (9-7) takes for the mound for the Yankees when they try for the sweep Sunday against Baltimore's Dean Kremer (4-5).

