The Boston Red Sox and free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto had a "productive" meeting this week, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

McAdam added that the meeting -- between Soto, his agent Scott Boras, and Red Sox senior management -- lasted three hours and included a formal presentation to introduce Soto to the organization. Indications were that Soto was impressed, although the meeting was considered to be introductory and no years or dollar figures were exchanged.

Red Sox reporter Rob Bradford said in a post on X Thursday he believes the team is approaching their pursuit of Soto "with the kind of intent we haven't seen in some time from them."

According to reports, Soto previously met with the Toronto Blue Jays this week. The Red Sox were next, followed by the New York Mets and incumbent New York Yankees. McAdam reports that Soto is taking these meetings from Southern California.

Soto is the clearcut top prize this winter in free agency, with him landing firmly at No. 1 on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list unveiled Thursday. TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips projected in the piece that Soto would receive a 14-year contract worth $701 million with differrals, eclipsing Shohei Ohtani's megadeal from last winter by $1 million. Phillips had Soto remaining in New York, but with the Mets, the Yankees' crosstown rival.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported earlier this week he considered the Blue Jays to be the "biggest threat" to sign Soto outside of the two New York teams. However, ESPN's Buster Olney took a different tune Wednesday during an appearance on TSN 1050 Toronto, saying that while he has heard the Blue Jays are going to do "some big stuff" this winter, he hasn't spoken with anyone who truly believes Soto will sign with anyone other than the Mets or Yankees.

A generational hitter having just turned 26, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI in 157 games for the Yankees this past season after coming over in a deal with the San Diego Padres the previous winter.

In his seven big league seasons, Soto is a four-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion, a Home Run Derby winner and a key piece of the Washington Nationals' World Series championship in 2019.