KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Sunday to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff homer and George Kirby pitched seven splendid innings for the AL West leaders, who lost the first two games of the weekend series. Seattle squandered a two-run lead in the ninth but recovered to halt Kansas City's three-game winning streak.

MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer off Mariners reliever Mike Baumann (3-0) with two outs in the ninth to tie it 3-all.

Hunter Renfroe launched a two-run homer in the 10th for Kansas City, but it wasn't enough.

