ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit two of Seattle's five home runs, Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 52nd homer of the year, and the Mariners beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Saturday night.

Rodríguez, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, had his third multihomer game of the season and the seventh of his career.

Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez hit home runs off Daysbel Hernández (4-3) in the seventh inning to propel the Mariners to just their second win in their last nine games as they hold on to the final AL wild-card spot.

Suárez continued to torment the Braves this season as he is now 11 for 29 (.379) with eight RBIs, five walks and five home runs against Atlanta.

Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep allowed multiple runs in a start for the first time in six starts this season. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Gabe Speier (3-3) threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.

Key moment

Waldrep threw 91 pitches over five innings before giving way to the bullpen. Seattle then scored seven runs on eight hits off three Atlanta relievers in the seventh and eighth innings.

Key stat

Raleigh's homer was his 42nd while playing as a catcher, tying Javy Lopez in 2003 for the most home runs as a catcher in a single season.

Up next

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 5.71 ERA) will face Braves RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97) in the series finale on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb