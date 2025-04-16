PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee singled, doubled and drove in two runs to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Wednesday night.

San Francisco improved to 13-5 with its third win in four games. Mike Yastrzemski, Wilmer Flores and Patrick Bailey also drove in a pair of runs for the Giants.

Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia.

San Francisco had 13 hits and nine walks, with much of the damage coming off struggling Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (0-4). The right-hander gave up six earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Three Giants relievers — Lou Trivino (1-0), Camilo Doval and Spencer Bivens — combined to pitch five scoreless innings after Robbie Ray was charged with four runs and six hits.

Bailey’s two-run single in the second helped the Giants jump out to a 4-0 lead. After Harper’s two-run shot tied it in the fourth, San Francisco scored seven unanswered runs.

Nola, who signed a $172 million, seven-year contract in November 2023, has a 6.65 ERA through four starts.

Key moment

The Giants went ahead in the fifth on center fielder Johan Rojas’ error. Lee went to third on Matt Chapman’s single and scored when Rojas’ throw went into foul territory in front of San Francisco’s dugout.

Key stat

36 — The number of minutes the first inning took to complete. Nola and Ray labored through 74 pitches, only 38 of which were strikes, while combining to walk six batters. Three of the free passes came with the bases loaded.

Up next

The teams close out their four-game series on Thursday. Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87 ERA) pitches for San Francisco, and Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) starts for Philadelphia.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb