TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run home run in the first inning to back a strong start by Shane Baz, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Pete Fairbanks issued two walks before retiring Myles Straw on a fly ball to centre for the final out in his second straight save and 10th this season.

Josh Lowe drew a one-out walk from Blue Jays starter José Berrios in the first, Brandon Lowe hit a ground-rule double, and Caminero followed with his ninth home run for a 3-0 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the longest of his seven home runs this season — a 423-foot shot to left field off Baz leading off the sixth to get the Blue Jays on the scoreboard. Guerrero has reached base in 24 straight games — the longest current streak in the majors.

Baz (4-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett Cleavinger retired four batters, and Manuel Rodríguez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

Berrios (1-2) finished six innings and allowed one hit over the final five. The loss ends a stretch of seven straight starts without a decision despite pitching at least five innings in all of them.

The Blue Jays placed RHP Yimi García on the 10-day injured list before the game with a shoulder impingement and called up RHP Paxton Schultz from triple-A Buffalo for the second time this season. Schultz pitched a perfect eighth.

KEY MOMENT

Baz walked two in loading the bases with two outs in the second, but he retired Nathan Lukes on a force out at second and was in control from there.

KEY STAT

Baz was 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in five April starts but 0-3 with a 9.61 ERA in his first four starts this month.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.83) starts Sunday's finale against Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-5, 3.99).

___

