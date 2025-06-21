TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero, Danny Jansen and Christopher Morel each hit a solo homer, helping Ryan Pepiot and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Saturday.

Taylor Walls had two RBIs for Tampa Bay, and Yandy Díaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Pepiot (5-6) struck out seven while pitching five innings of one-run ball.

With its second straight win over AL Central-leading Detroit, Tampa Bay moved a season-best nine games over .500 at 43-34. The Rays are a major league-best 22-8 since May 20.

Jahmai Jones had an RBI double for Detroit, and Jake Rogers also drove in a run. Brant Hurter (2-3) recorded two outs as the opener and was charged with four unearned runs.

Caminero and Jansen connected in the fourth, giving Tampa Bay a 7-1 lead. Morel went deep in the seventh.

Paul Gervase, a 6-foot-10 prospect, made his major league debut in relief of Pepiot. He pitched two scoreless innings.

Key moment

Hurter actually retired the first three batters, fanning Lowe and Caminero. But Lowe reached on a third-strike passed ball by Rogers. The Rays proceeded to bat around and score four times, chasing Hurter on Walls’ two-run single.

Key stat

The Rays have scored a total of eight first-inning runs over the first two games in the series.

Up next

Right-hander Casey Mize (7-2, 2.96 ERA) pitches for Detroit on Sunday, and right-hander Zack Littell (6-7, 3.88 ERA) goes for Tampa Bay.

