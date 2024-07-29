The Kansas City Royals have made a move to strengthen their starting rotation, as they acquired right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen in a deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced on Monday.

Left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington is being sent to Texas to complete the deal. He has pitched in one game for the Royals this season, where he recorded two outs and did not allow a baserunner.

Lorenzen, 32, pitched in 19 games for the Rangers this season, where he amassed an earned-run average of 3.81 across 101.2 innings pitched with 75 strikeouts.

Lorenzen recorded a no-hitter pitching for the Detroit Tigers a season ago before he was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline. He pitched in two games for the Phillies in the postseason, where he did not allow a run in 2.2 innings pitched.

The veteran joins his sixth MLB club after stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers, Phillies and Rangers.

In 361 career MLB games (87 starts), Lorenzen has an ERA of 4.08 with 677 strikeouts in 825.2 innings.

Kansas City enters play on Monday holding the final wild-card slot in the American League at 57-49. They've already surpassed their win total from a season ago, when they finished a dreadful 56-106.