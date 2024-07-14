BOSTON (AP) — The Kansas City Royals added some bullpen depth in their quest for a playoff run Saturday night, acquiring right-hander Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for a minor-league infielder and their competitive balance pick in Sunday night’s draft.

The 29-year-old Harvey pitched in 43 games for the Nationals, going 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA, striking out 50 with just 12 walks in 45 innings.

“I think it means a lot for us,” manager Matt Quatraro said in the dugout at Fenway Park prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

“When we talk about that, you have to be mindful of the guys that are in the bullpen as well. It’s a really quality group,” he said. “They’ve done a remarkable job. We’ve asked a lot of a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of reps out there. … Adding a guy like Harvey that can pitch in high leverage, is probably going take some pressure off some guys and just gives us another option when we get in these high-pressure games.”

Harvey has spent six seasons in the majors, posting a 9-11 record with 10 saves and a 3.20 ERA.

The Royals sent the Nationals one of their top prospects, Cayden Wallace, and the 39th competitive balance pick.

Wallace, 22, was the Royals’ second-round pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

