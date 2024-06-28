KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino all homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 10-3 on Friday night.

Perez hit his home run 447 feet over the left field bullpen in the second inning to tie the game before Renfroe homered in the next at-bat. Pasquantino hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend the Royals lead to 10-3. The trio went for a combined 6 for 12 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

Guardians starter Tristan McKenzie (3-5) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Isbel hit his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning and Freddy Fermin added an RBI in the next inning.

José Ramírez hit his 22nd homer of the season 436 feet in the first inning to give Cleveland the early lead.

That homer was the only blemish against Alec Marsh (6-5), who went six innings giving up four hits. He struck out five and walked two. Over the last 10 games, Royals starting pitchers have a combined 1.98 ERA and have thrown six quality starts.

Kansas City has won four of its last five games while Cleveland has now lost three straight games.

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03) for Kansas City on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB