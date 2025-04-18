DETROIT (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg was helped off the field after getting hit on the left foot with a hard grounder in Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit's Riley Greene smoked a 109.1 mph grounder in the seventh inning that caromed off Erceg's foot towards Kansas City first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Greene beat Pasquantino to the bag for a single.

The 29-year-old Erceg stayed on the ground for a few minutes and then limped off the field with the help of an athletic trainer and manager Matt Quatraro.

Erceg had thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings over eight outings this season before Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb