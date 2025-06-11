KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals put left-hander Cole Ragans back on the injured list after one dismal start against the Cardinals, this time with a left rotator cuff strain, and activated reliever Lucas Erceg from the IL before Wednesday night's game against the Yankees.

Right-hander Jonathan Bowlan also was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and right-hander Trevor Richards was designated for assignment.

The 27-year-old Ragans, an All-Star for Kansas City last season, went on the IL in mid-May with a left groin strain. He returned three weeks later at St. Louis, where he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in just three innings.

Ragans went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 34 starts last season. He is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.

The Royals have the luxury of six starters in their rotation, which means losing Ragans for a while does not dramatically alter their plans. Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron have been revelations early in the season, while veterans Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen have been able to give the club dependable innings.

Erceg, who closed games last season but had mostly been used as a setup man for Carlos Estevez, had been on the injured list since May 27 because of a low back strain. He's appeared in 24 games with a 1.96 ERA across 23 innings.

Bowlan has made nine appearances for Kansas City this season, going 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA, and should provide some length in the bullpen. Richards allowed four runs over three innings in three appearances during his stint with the Royals.

