KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals reacquired veteran utility player Adam Frazier on Wednesday in an All-Star break trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kansas City sent minor league infielder Cam Devanney to Pittsburgh.

Frazier, 33, has played in 78 games this season split between second base, left field and right field, hitting .255 with 21 RBIs. He spent last season with KC after bouncing around the majors following his start with the Pirates and has played every position except catcher and pitcher during his career since debuting in 2016.

Frazier joins the Royals as they are 4 1/2 games back of the American League's final wild-card spot. They are 12 games behind Detroit for first in the AL Central.

Devanney, 28, has spent this season at Triple-A Omaha and has not yet made his major league debut.

