TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit an RBI double in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Sunday.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tying single with two out in the eighth, and Kansas City scored five in the 10th while taking two of three from the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

The Royals are 24-12 in series finales, winning their past nine.

Hunter Harvey (1-0) pitched one inning for the win as Kansas City returned to .500 at 56-56.

Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger cut into Kansas City's lead with RBI singles in the bottom of the 10th, but Toronto (65-48) lost a home series for the first time since losing two of three to the White Sox from June 20-22.

Isbel drove in the winning run with a double down the line against Seranthony Domínguez (2-4).

Jonathan India walked and Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch before Tyler Tolbert added a two-run single.

Witt scored on a throwing error by catcher Alejandro Kirk, and Maikel Garcia capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.

Key moment

Isbel’s tiebreaking hit came on the first pitch he saw from Domínguez, a 96 mph fastball.

Key stat

The Royals are 9-7 in series-deciding games.

Up next

Royals: LHP Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.73 ERA) is scheduled to start against Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.19 ERA) on Monday.

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (6-2, 2.68 ERA) is expected to face Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (2-3, 4.85 ERA) on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb