Bobby Witt Jr. will represent the Stars and Stripes again.

USA Baseball announced Thursday that the Kansas City Royals star will play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Finalists in 2023, Team USA is set for action in Group B in Houston against Mexico, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil.

Witt, 25, appeared in five games in 2023, picking up a hit in two at-bats and scored two runs.

A native of Coleyville, TX, the shortstop is in his fourth big league season and finished as runner-up to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player.

Through 80 games this season, Witt is batting .282 with 88 hits, 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in and an OPS of .822.

Witt is the son of Bobby Witt, a righty who had a 16-year big league career from 1986 to 2001.

Team USA opens their WBC on Mar. 6, 2026 against Brazil.