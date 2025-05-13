The Kansas City Royals announced the signing of veteran lefty Rich Hill to a minor-league deal on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Hill is set to report to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.

A native of Boston, Hill enters a 24th professional season. He appeared in four contests for his hometown Red Sox in 2024 for a fourth stint with the team. In 3.2 innings of work, Hill was 0-1 with a 4.91 earned run average and WHIP of 1.091.

Should he reach the majors, the Royals would be Hill's 14th big-league team. He would tie Edwin Jackson for most teams played for in a career.

In 20 seasons in the bigs, Hill has appeared in 386 games for the Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

For his career, Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.259 WHIP in 1,409.0 innings pitched. He struck out 1,428 batters and walked 543.