Kansas City Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have come together on the largest deal in franchise history, the club announced on Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is for 11 years and $288.7 million deal.

A native of Colleyville, TX, the 23-year-old Witt is set to enter his third big-league season.

Originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft, Witt finished seventh in American League Most Valuable Player voting in 2023 after a season in which he batted .276 with a league-leading 11 triples, 30 home runs, 45 stolen bases, 96 runs batted in and an OPS of .813.

Witt is the son of pitcher Bobby Witt, who spent 16 seasons in the majors and won a World Series in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks