CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals starter Mchael Lorenzen was forced to leave Tuesday night's game against AL Central-leading Cleveland in the second inning after straining his left hamstring while covering first base.

With two runners on, Lorenzen got Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann to hit a grounder to first. The right-hander broke for the bag and took the relay throw from second before sitting down in the dirt.

Lorenzen got up slowly and went to the mound before throwing several warmup pitches while Royals manager Matt Quatraro and a trainer looked on. Lorenzen stayed in the game and struck out Lane Thomas.

However, after Lorenzen threw one ball to Bo Naylor, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez signaled to the dugout.

Lorenzen, who was acquired in a July 29 trade from Texas, was then replaced by right-hander Carlos Hernández.

Lorenzen (7-6) was coming off his best start of the season last week, when he pitched seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

On Monday, Royals starter Cole Ragans had to exit in the fifth inning of his start due to leg cramping.

___

