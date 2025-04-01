Kelly hits for cycle as Cubs power past Athletics in first MLB game at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Kelly hit for the cycle and drove in five runs, Michael Busch launched a two-run homer on the way to a career-high four RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Athletics 18-3 on Monday night to spoil their first game in their new Northern California home.

Busch connected in the first inning and Dansby Swanson followed with a homer on a blustery night when the wind carried balls over the fence just as Cubs manager Craig Counsell predicted. Indeed, there were plenty of offensive fireworks in the first major league game at Sutter Health Park in California’s capital region.

With 21 hits, the Cubs amply backed right-hander Ben Brown (1-1), who struck out five in five innings for his second career win. They scored their most runs since an 18-8 victory at Pittsburgh last Aug. 26.

The 18 runs allowed by the A’s were the most by any team in a home opener in 100 years, according to Sportradar. The Browns allowed 21 to the Indians in 1925.

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson hit his first career homer leading off the third in front of a sellout crowd of 12,119.

The Cubs jumped on A’s righty Joey Estes (0-1), and Swanson homered for the second straight game.

Key moment

All the A’s players wore No. 24 to honor late Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who died Dec. 20 five days before his 66th birthday. A 24-second moment of silence was held after player introductions, then Henderson's three daughters threw out ceremonial first pitches.

Key stat

Kelly homered in the fourth inning, had a two-run single in the fifth, doubled and walked in the sixth, and tripled in the eighth. The previous Cubs player to hit for the cycle was Mark Grace on May 9, 1993, against the San Diego Padres — before Kelly was even born in 1994.

No catcher for the Cubs had accomplished the feat since Randy Hundley on Aug. 11, 1966, versus Houston.

Kelly even walked twice, too. His run-scoring triple made it 17-3.

Up next

Cubs LHP Justin Steele (1-1, 8.00 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in his third start of 2025. RHP Luis Severino (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start for the A's after pitching the opener Thursday at Seattle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB