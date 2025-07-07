MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw appreciates his 11th career All-Star Game selection while acknowledging this one’s a little different from the rest.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has made only nine starts this season but still got selected to the National League team as a Legend Pick by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, under a provision in the collective bargaining agreement.

“You never take for granted getting to go to an All-Star Game, regardless of the circumstances,” Kershaw said Monday before the Dodgers played the Milwaukee Brewers. “Obviously, I don’t deserve to get to go this season. I haven’t pitched very much.”

This marked the first time Manfred made a Legend Pick for the All-Star Game since 2022, when Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols both received that designation.

“I didn’t really actually know that was a thing,” Kershaw said. “At the end of the day, it’s weird, but it’s cool, so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

The honor comes less than a week after Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout, becoming just the 20th pitcher to reach that plateau. He’s in his 18th season with the Dodgers, tying Hall of Fame outfielder Zack Wheat and shortstop Bill Russell for the franchise record.

The 37-year-old left-hander didn’t make his season debut until May 17 as he worked his way back from toe and knee surgeries. He also had undergone shoulder surgery after the 2023 season.

He owns a 4-0 record and 3.43 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings.

“I think it’s mixed,” Kershaw said. “I think there’s some good and some bad. I think it’s helpful to be able to get the reps, go back out and be able to feel OK in between starts to work on some stuff and try to figure out some things mechanically and pitch-wise and stuff. I’d say overall, I wouldn’t say I’m happy, but I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed, either. Just kind of right in the middle.”

All these career milestones naturally lead to questions about Kershaw’s legacy and future. Kershaw says he’s just focusing on the here and now.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” he said. “I really have no idea when it comes to the years beyond this one, so I’m just trying to enjoy it, trying to be part of a really good team this year. We’ve still got a lot to accomplish, and we still have October. It’s really hard to look at stuff individually when you’re trying to accomplish something as a team.”

But he still appreciates this latest honor, no matter how he was selected.

“I’ll never pass up that opportunity,” Kershaw said. “It’s a tremendous honor. Super thankful to get to go. Regardless of the situation or how I maybe snuck into the All-Star Game, it’s pretty cool to get to be able to go.”

