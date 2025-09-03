PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer that snapped a seventh-inning tie and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended the Texas Rangers' six-game win streak with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night.

Jorge Barrosa and Jordan Lawlar singled off Hoby Milner (2-4) to begin the seventh. Marte sent a 414-foot drive to left-center for his 25th homer this season and a 5-2 lead.

Marte has gone deep in four straight games against the Rangers.

Texas (72-68) remained 1 1/2 games back of Seattle for the final American League wild card.

Nabil Crismatt pitched 6 1/3 innings in his fourth career start and allowed two runs on seven hits. Jalen Beeks (5-1) got the final two outs in the seventh for the win, and rookie Taylor Rashi allowed a run in two innings for his second multi-inning save in two major league appearances.

Michael Helman led off the Texas third with his first triple before scoring on Wyatt Langford's sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. Cody Freeman reached on a two-out infield single in the fourth and scored from first on Alejandro Osuna's bloop single to center to make it 2-0.

Rangers starter Jacob Latz cruised along until issuing walks to Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno with one out in the sixth. Luis Curvelo gave up an RBI single to Blaze Alexander and a sacrifice fly by Ildemaro Vargas that tied it at 2.

Latz, who replaced injured Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation, was charged with two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Beeks walked his first two batters in the seventh before retiring Helman on a flyout and Josh Smith on a grounder to keep it tied at 2.

Key stat

Texas hasn't made an error in a franchise-record 19 straight games.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (9-7, 3.77 ERA) starts Wednesday's rubber game opposite Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (10-13, 4.94).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB