Kevin Kiermaier is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays, this time in a completely different role.

The retired defensive wizard, who finished his 12-year career by winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, is joining the Blue Jays' front office as a special assistant.

Kiermaier played 129 games with the Blue Jays in 2023, hitting .265 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. He re-signed with the Jays for the 2024 campaign, but was dealt ahead of the trade deadline to the Dodgers.

“I’d always make a joke with the guys about being a special assistant,” Kiermaier told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. “I’d say, ‘You guys are going to miss me, but I’ll be a special assistant one day and you’ll love having me around.’ It’s funny how it came to fruition. I am just thrilled. This is the dream job of a lifetime. I cannot wait.”

Known for being one of the best defensive centre fielders in MLB history, the 34-year-old Kiermaier will work with outfielders throughout the Blue Jays' organization in his new role.

Kiermaier won four Gold Glove Awards in his career.

Spring Training opens next week in Florida.