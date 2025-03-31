TORONTO - Five games into the Major League Baseball season and Andres Gimenez is hitting his way into Blue Jays fans' hearts.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan second baseman, known for his defence and baserunning skills, hit a solo home run in the second inning of Toronto's 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, entering the franchise record book as the first player to hit three home runs in his first five games with the team.

"Having Andres doing what he's doing doesn't surprise us," said Toronto manager John Schneider. "It probably surprises a lot of people but doesn't surprise us. He's athletic and he can hit the ball hard."

Schneider said the Jays coaches have worked with Gimenez since he arrived, with pitcher Nick Sandlin, from the Cleveland Guardians in a December trade that sent infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell the other way.

"There's a lot more in there," Schneider said of Gimenez's hitting. "And I think it's just him trusting that. Getting good counts definitely helps. And he's taking really good swings and not being afraid to take some chances."

In his first five seasons in the majors, he hit .261 with 88 doubles, 11 triples, 49 home runs, 222 RBIs, 99 stolen bases, and a .715 OPS.

The Jays (3-2) have installed Gimenez in the cleanup position. hitting behind Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Anthony Santander. Listed at 5-11 and 161 pounds, Gimenez does not look the archetypal power hitter.

"I know he doesn't look the part … but this is what he can do," said Schneider. "The optics may look weird but he's a damn good hitter."

Last season, he had nine home runs in 152 games with Cleveland.

"I learned a lot from last year," Gimenez said. "This year I want to stay consistent as long as I can. I've been working a lot in the (batting) cages, asking a lot of questions to Vladdy, Bo, Anthony. So I think they're really helping me."

A three-time Gold Glove winner (2022-24), Gimenez was an all-star in 2022 when he finished sixth in American League MVP voting.

"Him at second (base) is enough," said right-hander Bowden Francis, who got the win for Toronto after limiting the Nationals to two hits in six innings. "And then for him to swing the bat like that, bring on insurance.

"He's just bringing a spark right now. It's really incredible for him to start off with what he's doing and get this first homestand kicked off the right way."

On Monday, he reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances. After his homer, Gimenez walked, was hit by a pitch, recorded his 100th career stolen base and doubled.

Canadian Michael Soroka took the loss for Washington (1-3), exiting in the sixth inning after feeling a bicep cramp.

The 27-year-old from Calgary became the fourth Canadian-born player to play for the Nationals joining Shawn Hill, Pete Orr and Matt Stairs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.