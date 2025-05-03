BALTIMORE (AP) — Kris Bubic made it through five innings despite an early rain delay, and the Kansas City Royals hit three solo homers in a 4-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Cavan Biggio, Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino went deep for Kansas City, which has won 10 of its last 12. The Royals have pitched four shutouts in their last eight games.

The game was delayed 57 minutes because of a thunderstorm after the first inning. Both starters stayed in the game anyway. Bubic (3-2) allowed four hits before three Royals relievers closed out the game.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings.

Jonathan India led off the fourth with a double and eventually came home on Maikel Garcia's two-out single. Biggio's drive — his first homer of the year — made it 2-0 the following inning. Isbel and Pasquantino went deep in the eighth off Seranthony Domínguez.

Garcia had three hits, as did Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson.

Key moment

The Orioles only had one runner reach scoring position, and that was in the first with one out. Bubic then struck out Ryan Mountcastle and retired Ryan O'Hearn on a flyout.

Key stats

The Orioles fell to 2-9 in games against left-handed starters this season. They're batting a major league-worst .174 against southpaws, a number that actually improved when they went 5 for 25 against Bubic and reliever Daniel Lynch IV on Saturday. Lynch worked two innings.

Up next

In the final scheduled game between these teams this season, Baltimore's Kyle Gibson (0-1) starts against Kansas City's Michael Lorenzen (3-3) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb