BOSTON (AP) — Kutter Crawford took a one-hitter into the eighth inning, Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat potential AL All-Star starter Seth Lugo in a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Crawford (6-7) struck out four and walked one, throwing 76 of his 96 pitches for strikes. He gave up Maikel Garcia’s leadoff single in the eighth before manager Alex Cora lifted him. The righty walked off to a standing ovation.

“It feels good when you can kind of go to your back pocket and anything you throw is going to be around the zone,” said Crawford, who is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts.

The Red Sox improved to 19-8 since June 12. Kansas City’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

“Throwing strikes, man,” Cora said. “Pounding the strike zone with all of his pitches, efficient.”

All-Star Devers homered into the first row of Green Monster seats against Lugo (11-4) to make it 5-0 in the fifth. It was his 22nd of the season and 194th of his career, which passed former catcher and current coach Jason Varitek for 11th on the club’s all-time list.

Lugo gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings. He entered the day with a MLB-best ERA of 2.21 that rose to 2.48. He’s second in the majors in victories, one behind Atlanta’s Chris Sale (12-3).

“I made a few mistakes out there and didn't really give the guys a chance to win,” Lugo said. “I couldn't really locate glove side, wasn't getting inside well until like about the fourth, fifth inning. I think that's when I finally started finding a little grove for myself.”

Before the game, Royals manager Matt Quatraro lobbied for the 34-year-old righty to be named the starter for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

“That be awesome,” Lugo said. “I think everybody in the league wants that, me included. That be cool.”

Zack Kelly threw a double-play ball on his first pitch and finished the eighth before getting the final three outs of the combined four-hitter, which was Boston’s majors’ best 11th shutout.

“It's one of the higher strike percentages I've seen in a long time,” Royals manager Quatraro said of Crawford. “He kept us on our heels. The cutter was outstanding. ... Just kept us off the barrel for the most part.”

Coming off seven shutout innings when he threw just 68 pitches in a victory over the Yankees in his previous start last Sunday night, Crawford threw his first 13 pitches for strikes on Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez, who left Friday’s game due to cramping, was the DH. “We said he wouldn’t catch today after the cramping,” Quatraro said. “He wasn’t going to catch all three games. We’ll see how he feels after (the game).”

Red Sox: Cora gave OF Tyler O’Neill the day off. … RHP Chris Martin (injured list, right elbow inflammation) threw Friday but Cora said he didn’t feel well afterward. “He played catch. He didn’t feel great,” Cora said. “Not concerned, but he’s going to take longer than we expected.”

UP NEXT

RHP Brady Singer (5-5, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled start Sunday’s series finale for the Royals against Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (9-5, 5.40).

