DENVER (AP) — Kyle Farmer had a go-ahead two-run single and Tyler Freeman added a two-run homer in the Colorado Rockies’ six-run run eighth inning in a 10-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

After Andrew Hoffmann (1-1) struck out Hunter Goodman to open the eighth, Brenton Doyle doubled to left, Warming Bernabel and Kyle Karros walked, and Doyle doubled to center to drive in two and cut it to 7-6.

Andrew Saalfrank took over for Hoffmann, allowing Farmer's go-ahead single and Freeman's homer.

Ryan Rolison (1-0) pitched the eighth for Colorado, and Victor Vodnik worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Bernabel homered in the second.

Adrian Del Castillo homered and drove in three runs for Arizona. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

Key moment

Farmer's go-ahead hit in the eighth.

Key stat

Colorado has won two in a row to improve its major league-worst record to 34-89.

Up next

Neither team had announced a starter for the series final Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb